Cristiano Ronaldo's Four-Word Response to Al Nassr Win Reveals What We All Believed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr secured another win in the Saudi Pro League. That made it eight from eight to start the new season, and put the Knights of Najd top of the standings by three points over Al-Taawoun.

It was another strong performance from the league leaders, who beat Neom FC 3-1 on the road. All the goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo scoring the second from the penalty spot to make it 2-0, after Ângelo Gabriel had given the visitors the lead. The home team pulled a goal back, but summer signing Joao Felix secured the three points against the ten men.

Just eight games in, the SPL still has over three-quarters of the season to go, so it's a long way until the champions are decided. However, it's been a strong start for Al Nassr. After the win, Ronaldo took to social media with a four-word reaction to the win, revealing what we all know.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr Teammates Focused on Goal

As is the case after most match days, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to give a typically short response to the game. This time, he delivered a four-word caption under a picture of himself, clearly emphasizing his goal of winning the Saudi Pro League.

Working on our dream! Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is in his third season with the Saudi club, signing a new two-year deal this summer. In his first two seasons, he won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. However, the league title has slipped from his grasp, as have other trophies.

The league title is the clear goal, and the board is helping him push for it this season. It was unclear whether the former Real Madrid man would sign a new deal, but after discussions, he did. After the new contract came a head coach who had won the SPL before, and some big signings, including Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix.

Ronaldo could have informed the Al-Nassr hierarchy that if he was to stay, he wanted them to put everything into helping him win the league title in the next two seasons. That has started very well, but there is still a long way to go.

The goal this past weekend was Ronaldo's 953rd career goal, as he crept closer to the 1000 mark. He would be the first player to achieve the feat and would add another achievement to his impressive portfolio.

