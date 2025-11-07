Cristiano Ronaldo Not Fazed By Wayne Rooney's Answer to Whether Lionel Messi is Better

It was revealed last week that Cristiano Ronaldo would take part in a reveal-all interview with Piers Morgan, three years after the last one. There were expected to be plenty of deep questions from the TV host, and it did not disappoint.

The first part of the interview was released on Ronaldo's YouTube channel, UR: Cristiano and Piers Morgan: Uncensored. The former journalist asked several of the questions fans wanted answered, with more to come in part 2, which will be released very soon.

One of the questions Morgan asked was one many were not expecting. It was regarding his former Manchester United teammate, picking Lionel Messi over Ronaldo as the better player.

Cristiano Ronaldo Has No Problem With Wayne Rooney's Answer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Piers Morgan asked Ronaldo about his feelings over comments from his former teammate Wayne Rooney. The former Manchester United striker said in a previous interview that Lionel Messi was a better player than the former Real Madrid man. Ronaldo was not mad, suggesting everybody has their own opinions.

"No problem. I'm not mad with that, for me that's okay, you can choose whatever you want." Cristiano Ronaldo

He may even have taken a little dig at Rooney, suggesting they were not friends but that he had a good relationship with him. Ronaldo also pointed to another teammate at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand, who is a friend with whom he maintains a relationship.

"When we used to play, we had a good relationship, not friends...but we had a good relationship. Ferdinand (Rio) was a friend, yes, I still maintain his relationship with him, you know I'm a social guy." Cristiano Ronaldo

Even in the past, when people have asked about the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, he has always been open to fans having their own opinions. Cristiano has also mentioned that he and Messi have a good relationship and great respect for one another.

The 40-year-old was also asked about what athletes inspire him. In Ronaldo fashion, he picked himself, and one NBA legend who is still playing. The Portuguese man also mentioned a former Real Madrid player who is also still competing at a high level.

“Athletes that inspire me? Myself. LeBron James, I think we are the same age, but I have more hair than him. Luka Modrić is also still looking good.” Cristiano Ronaldo

