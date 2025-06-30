Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Becomes Face of Beverage Campaign In Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's superstardom is always on the rise. He is not only the face of Saudi soccer, but Saudi sports in general, and Ronaldo has become an ambassador for the country since joining Al-Nassr.

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is making her own moves. Rodriguez has a significant social media following, almost 67 million. And due to her online presence, she often works as an ambassador for several top lifestyle brands.

Rodriguez has now expanded her reach, partnering with a non-alcoholic malt beverage company in Saudi Arabia. Often known for their conservative culture, the country is seeing a cultural shift with the youth being attracted to mainstream entertainment and norms, and Holsten Arabia is looking to cash in on the change.

Speaking of her association with Holsten, Rodriguez said (via The British Guild of Beer Writers):

I had so much fun working on this campaign. It’s playful, unexpected, and has that perfect local energy. Holsten is all about celebrating the little wins — and I love that message. Sometimes, the best part of the day is just treating yourself.

The campaign is expected to be rolled out across social media and considering Rodriguez's formidable presence across several platforms, the strategy looks set to play out well.

