Juventus Ready To Make Move For Real Madrid Attacker With Future Uncertain

The forward could depart the club this summer.
Serie A side Juventus is contemplating a move for Real Madrid attacker Endrick this summer, with the Brazilian contemplating a departure from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus is keen to bolster its attacking options with Igor Tudor now certain to remain as coach next season, and the fact that Endrick has struggled for game time at Real Madrid means he could be on the market.

As reported by Tuttosport in Italy, Endrick is waiting to have a conversation with new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso about where he stands in the team ahead of the new season.

With Real Madrid still at the Club World Cup, that conversation is almost certainly going to have to wait until the tournament ends and the team is back in Spain.

Juventus are planning to make fresh contact for Endrick in the near future, providing he doesn't declare an intention to stay at Real Madrid for the upcoming season.

Considering the sort of transfer fee it would likely take for Juventus to sign Endrick, a loan deal with an option to buy would be the most likely type of transfer.

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

