Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Door for Son to Play in the Saudi Pro League

Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo goes, the world follows. The Portuguese superstar has helped the Saudi Pro League experience significant growth in popularity since his move to Al-Nassr.

On the pitch, the 40-year-old has produced the goods consistently. He has scored 93 goals and provided 19 assists in 105 appearances for Al-Nassr so far. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also worked as the face of Saudi sport in general.

Ronaldo recently penned a new blockbuster deal with Al-Nassr, extending his stay at the club. He has now answered whether his son, Ronaldo Jr, could one day play in the league. CR7 has left the door open for such a situation.

Speaking to the SPL's official media, he said:

Why not? We never know the future. I never thought two years ago that I will play in Saudi Arabia. Never thinking about that. But life is a box of surprises. We never know what's going to happen. But I make in my life, which is to live in the present. I don't take decisions by the future. The present is good; the present is bright. I'm very positive person. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo added:

I believe in the next years the project will continue to grow, Cristiano will win something important in Saudi Arabia. And what I want to give the Saudi people, and especially the Al Nassr fans, is a very important trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently made his debut for Portugal's under-15 side and even scored a goal in his father's trademark style. Physically, he seems to have Ronaldo's stature. However, it'd be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of expectations as the son of one of the greatest players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. hit the SIUUU after scoring his first goal for Portugal U15's 🔥



Following in his father's footsteps 🥹🇵🇹



🎥 Canal 11 pic.twitter.com/qs89eyUfEv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2025

