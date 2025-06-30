Dutch Midfielder Emerges As A Serious Transfer Option For Real Madrid

Real Madrid is expected to add a new central midfielder to the squad before the summer comes to an end, and the latest target is a much more obscure name than many would have envisaged.

With Luka Modric departing the club after the FIFA Club World Cup, there is space for a reinforcement. The likes of Martin Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller seemed to be genuine targets, but the former will soon join Arsenal, and the latter has been discarded as an option.

IMAGO / Xinhua

As reported by Diario AS, the next target is young Dutch midfielder Kees Smit. At just 19 years old, his name is still relatively unknown outside of the Netherlands, but he has been impressing for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

He made 30 league appearances for the club last season and has seriously caught the eye at the U19 European Championship this summer. His four goals and one assist led him to win the MVP award for the tournament, and the Netherlands beat Spain in the final.

It is not clear what sort of fee would be needed for Smit this summer, but the report also claims that Barcelona has registered its interest in the midfielder.

With midfielders such as Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners and Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders having recently emerged from AZ Alkmaar, there is every reason to think that Smit has an extremely bright future.

