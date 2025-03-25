Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shows off Chilling Vacation Photos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are among the most celebrated couples worldwide. The Portuguese footballer is the most followed sportsperson on social media and has billions of fans across the globe.
The Real Madrid legend has been together with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. While the couple are yet to get married, their relationship is well documented. They often show off their family life through social media posts.
While Ronaldo's posts are more professional-oriented, Rodriguez shows off her family life through her posts. She can often be seen posting vacation snaps, children's photos, and other personal photographs on Instagram.
Portugal recently played Denmark across two legs in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Following the second leg, where Ronaldo scored, Rodriguez posted some snaps from her vacation in France. Whether the vacation was after Portugal's games is unclear, as Rodriguez previously posted about her visit to Paris.
Rodriguez's latest collage of snaps is in collaboration with lifestyle brand Alo. In the first photo, the Spain-born Argentine model could be seen walking in front of a jet. The next two photos are of her getting into the jet.
Then Rodriguez showed a photo of herself in Courchevel, which is a village based in the Alpine regions of France. She posted one photo with delicious food. There's also one video of her beside a fireplace in a chilly, snowy home setting.
Rodriguez also posted a video of a horse carriage in a snowy region in Courchevel. The final photo is of her playing the card game UNO with her kids. The photos and videos, posted by Rodriguez to her 66 million Instagram followers, have already amassed over 1.2 million likes on the platform.
