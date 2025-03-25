Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid Have Sent Contract Offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been on Real Madrid's radar. With Dani Carvajal approaching his mid-30s and struggling with injuries, Los Blancos have been looking to bolster their right-back slot for a while now.
Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best full-backs in English and world football. Real Madrid tried to sign him in January, which Liverpool didn't entertain. Los Blancos, though, remain interested and are expected to sign him as a free agent in the summer.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a big news regarding negotiations. He revealed that the Madrid giants have already sent Alexander-Arnold a contract offer, and the agreement is expected to be reached very soon.
In a recent video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), Romano said:
Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold, the agreement is very close and here we go is expected soon. Madrid always had Trent as option one, two and three in their shortlist for the full back position and now the agreement is really imminent. At the final stages.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
Real Madrid have sent their proposal to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s camp and the agreement is really close. They are working in final details and then Real Madrid at the right moment when everything is signed will inform Liverpool on the agreement. And then Trent is fully expected to join Madrid in the summer. Here we go to follow very soon.- Fabrizio Romano
In a nutshell, Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool career has been a massive success so far. The Englishman has made 349 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 times and setting up 87 more goals. This season, he has scored thrice and provided seven assists in 39 appearances.
Alexander-Arnold has so far won eight trophies with the Merseysiders. One UEFA Champions League, a Premier League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and more are among the titles he has won with the Reds.
Known for his exceptional passing and vision, Alexander-Arnold guarantees top quality. He looks set to take his exploits to the Spanish capital soon.
