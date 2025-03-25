Arsenal vs Real Madrid Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will travel to London to face Arsenal in the second leg of the Women's UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Spanish side hold a 2-0 lead, hoping it will be enough to secure passage to the next round.
A brilliant individual goal from Linda Caicedo gave Las Blancas the lead, with Athenea del Castillo scoring eight minutes before the end. It gave Real a nice cushion heading to the Emirates.
Real Madrid's week got even better this past Sunday as they beat Barcelona in the Liga F El Clasico. The 3-1 win was the first time they had not lost against their rivals since they were formed in 2020. Two late strikes from Caroline Weir gave them the three points.
Arsenal also won their league match, beating Liverpool 4-0, with three goals in the first half. It was good preparation for this game, knowing this is their last real chance at silverware this season.
This game could go any way, but Real Madrid have a head of steam after two good results that could help them book their place in the next round. It will be challenging, but if they show the resilience they found against Barcelona, they should go through.
Real Madrid Team News vs Arsenal
There is no new injury news, as Melanie Leupolz, Rocio Galvez, and Teresa Abelleira all have long-term injuries. Caroline Weir and Lind Caicedo will return to the lineup as head coach Alberto Toril made several changes for the Liga F game against Barcelona.
Real Madrid Potential Lineup: Misa; Sheila García, Lakrar, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Toletti, Angeldahl, Athenea del Castillo; Linda Caicedo, Weir; Bruun
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Date
Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
The game will be available live and free on DAZN streaming platform (exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA)
The game will also be live on the DAZN YouTube Channel
