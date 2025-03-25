Real Madrid Star Confirms Commitment to the Club Amid Future Speculation
Real Madrid youngster Arda Güler has recently been linked to a move away from the Spanish capital amid frustration with Carlo Ancelotti due to his lack of game time.
The Turkish international has since attracted increased interest from some of Europe's giants, such as Inter Milan and Arsenal, who are hoping to sign him next season if he decides to leave Madrid.
However, the 20-year-old has reiterated his will to stay and fight for more game time with Los Blancos in the future. Speaking to Marca after the international break, where he shone with his national team in the Nations League playoff, he said:
Madrid gave me a plan, and I still believe in it. I'm sure I'll succeed at Real Madrid, I've even bought a house in Madrid. I work very hard and I'm always ready to play. I love Real Madrid fans, and their support means a lot to me. I'm very grateful. I came to Real Madrid to play and be an important part of this team. And I won’t stop fighting until I achieve that.- Arda Güler
The Turkish midfielder, who has started 10 games across 30 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, has contributed three goals and five assists.
