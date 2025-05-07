Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Stuns in Princess Diana Inspired Dress
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez often stun fans through their social media activity. Rodriguez, Ronaldo's celebrity model partner, usually posts the latest fashion trends and photoshoots on her social media.
The Argentine-Spanish model is a social media influencer and has grown leaps and bounds since her association with Ronaldo began. She currently has over 66 million followers on Instagram.
Rodriguez recently posted photos and videos on social media from her first-ever appearance at the MET Gala. She wrote on Instagram:
MET GALA 2025 ✨ @vetements_official.- Georgina Rodriguez
In a video, she wrote:
Dream night at my first MET in this beautiful @vetements_official dress by @gvasalia 🖤- Georgina Rodriguez
In her latest post, Rodriguez wrote:
Moments from a magical night. Thank you always to God, to my family and to my team for accompanying me in every dream 🤍- Georgina Rodriguez
Designer Guram Gvasalia has revealed that the late Princess Diana inspired Georgina Rodriguez's latest black outfit. He wrote on Instagram:
When Georgina asked me to dress her for her first Met, the first think that came to my mind was Princess Diana for her first Met wearing a John Galliano slip dress. As the dress code for Met Gala this year was “Tailored for you”, we started with tailoring and took out the lining out of 10 different tailored jackets and coats and reworked it into neglige dresses, trimmed with lace. After that we cut those dresses up and merged them into one evening gown, entirely stitched by hand, giving it a real Vetements Couture treatment. Archetypal masculine garments were reworked into a sensual personalized silhouette.- Guram Gvasalia
I wanted to give Georgina that Princess moment. She is today’s People’s Princess and the Queen of People’s Hearts. Not every dress needs to be a fairytale story, but this one is…
Georgina Rodriguez and trendy outfits are nothing new. Her latest dress, however, has a historic touch about it.
