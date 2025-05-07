Florent Malouda Not a Fan of Lamine Yamal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Comparisons
Lamine Yamal has been drawing comparisons with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi due to his performances for Barcelona this season. While Barca got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-final stages, Yamal shone bright during the game and continued challenging the Nerazzuri defence.
Yamal has been sensational this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 24 assists in 51 appearances across competitions. He is one of the best players in the world, and many think the Spaniard is head and shoulders above greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when they were that age.
Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda, though, isn't a fan of the comparisons as he thinks that could take away from Yamal's shine and personality. Speaking to RACING TIPSTER, Malouda said:
That's too much right now, and that's also in a kind of way erasing his own personality. He’s probably inspired by a mix of both, but you can see has his own touch. He has his own personality. Of course he’s still young, but so experienced. I’m not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did what he did at his age.- Florent Malouda
Malouda added:
Now it's more about longevity and how he not only maintains this level but improves. We will be able to compare the three players if he sets goals to achieve and is able to maximise his talent. He should not be just happy with what he's doing because now it feels like he's comfortable. If he sets himself a high standard that matches his talent, I think he can be compared to those two, who are in a league of their own. But there’s a lot of years and games ahead of him to confirm he can meet his potential.- Florent Malouda
Yamal and Barcelona are fighting with Real Madrid for the La Liga title this season. The Spanish giants clash in the El Clasico on May 11 at the Estadi Lluis Companys.
