ESPN Analyst Gives One Area Real Madrid Can Have 'No Excuse' Against Barcelona
Real Madrid are a few days away from one of the season's biggest games, the final El Clasico against Barcelona. This one has even bigger significance, with a win essential to keep their hopes of the title alive.
Los Blancos are four points behind their rivals, with four games remaining. A win would make it one point, putting the pressure on Barca, who have the more difficult final three games.
The team has been criticized heavily this season, crashing out of the Champions League, and recently losing the Copa del Rey final to Barca. They have lost three times to their biggest title rivals this season, and a fourth would be embarrassing for the fans.
The Catalan side is coming into the game off a Champions League exit, losing in extra time to Inter Milan, the tie finishing 7-6 after two legs. It has meant 14 days of gruelling results, which could favour Real on Sunday. ESPN analyst Craig Burley has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti's side has no excuse for on May 11.
(Arsenal game) They ran 12 km less than Arsenal, roughly 1km per man, and the second leg was similar. We have seen cases this season where Ancelotti has been having a pop at Vinicius and others about their work rate. There is no excuse at the weekend, Real Madrid might lose, Barcelona may possibly outplay them, but there is no excuse at the weekend for Real Madrid to be outworked. Outworked by a Barcelona team out on their feet tonight (vs Inter).- Craig Burley
A win would make the La Liga title race very interesting, and perhaps it would be a chance for Carlo Ancelotti to leave with another trophy if Real can grab a win. As Burley mentioned, it could come at a great time with Barcelona playing in three physically draining games over the past two weeks, and Los Blancos should give it their all, knowing it's a must-win game.
