Jürgen Klopp Opens The Door For Negotiations With Real Madrid And One Other Team (Report)
Real Madrid could be set to hire a new head coach after this season if reports are to be believed. Despite being reported that winning silverware would save his job earlier in the year, Carlo Ancelotti looks to be heading out, even if he manages to win the La Liga title.
Xabi Alonso looks to be the number one target for Los Blancos. However, another top coach looks to have thrown his hat into the ring. An article from UOL Esporte (via beiNSPORTS) have stated that former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is interested in the Real Madrid job and also the Brazil national team opening.
Klopp, who stepped down as the head coach of Liverpool in 2024, took a new role as Global Director of Football for the Red Bull group. However, he has expressed a willingness to return to management if the right project comes along.
In the article, it is claimed sources close to Klopp have said he would consider the two destinations mentioned above. It would make the next few months intriguing, with Brazil very interested in Carlo Ancelotti, while Los Blancos see Xabi Alonso as the next man in the dugout.
If the Klopp rumors are true, would either of the two teams' hierarchy change their stance given the German coach's success with Liverpool?
The 57-year-old took over the Premier League side in 2015 and helped achieve some of the best moments with the club. He won several trophies, including two Champions Leagues and a Premier League.
