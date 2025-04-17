Barcelona Chief Calls Kylian Mbappe’s One-Game Ban a ‘Disgrace'
Kylian Mbappe was sent off during Real Madrid's La Liga away clash against Alaves this past weekend. Los Blancos managed a slender 1-0 win in that game. Mbappe was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Blanco during the first half.
Many expected that the French superstar will receive a multi-game ban for his actions. However, that wasn't the case as RFEF decided to hand Mbappe a one-match ban and he'll miss only the showdown against Athletic Club as a result.
Barcelona's vice-president has now slammed the decision as a 'disgrace'. He reckons it's an absurd decision for such a takcle. Rafa Yuste told reporters:
The tackle and the sanction is absolutely absurd. It was chilling and could have injured the opponent. It’s a disgrace.- Rafa Yuste
Kylian Mbappe has been a key player for Real Madrid since his summer transfer from PSG. He has scored 33 goals and added four assists in 50 appearances. However, Mbappe couldn't deliver as Real Madrid was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages by Arsenal.
The Frenchman has shown good form in La Liga, scoring 22 and setting up three more goals in 29 appearances. Real Madrid also have a Copa del Rey final on April 26 against Barcelona. Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe is doubtful about fitness for the match.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tangled in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos are second with 66 points from 31 matches and Barcelona lead the way with four points more.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Bayer Leverkusen Have Agreement With Real Madrid Target Xabi Alonso On A Leaving Fee (Report)
Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Could Face A Ban After Altercation With Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta Reveals What Carlo Ancelotti Said To Him After The Final Whistle
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Champions League Loss To Arsenal