Former Real Madrid Star Claims It Would Be "Practically Impossible" For Los Blancos To Replace Carlo Ancelotti
Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic has explained why it would be difficult for the Spanish giants to replace Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti recently guided Los Blancos to their second trophy of the season, the Intercontinental Cup. They won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season.
As a result of the win, Ancelotti is now the most successful manager in the club's history. However, this season hasn't been smooth sailing for the team as they have struggled on occasions.
Mijatovic has previously claimed that the team have gotten out of Ancelotti's hands. However, in a fresh take, he told Cadena SER (quotes via MARCA):
First of all, I would like to congratulate him (Ancelotti), it is a very important fact to be the coach with the most titles at the best club in the world. It is something that he himself a few years ago did not even imagine. That said, for me he is the best coach in history without any doubt, with his mastery, with the way he treats everyone, with the titles... He is a very complete coach and Madrid will find it difficult to find anyone similar. There will be other younger, more modern coaches, but someone with as many qualities as Ancelotti, very difficult. Practically impossible.- Predrag Mijatovic
Carlo Ancelotti has now won 15 trophies for Real Madrid with his latest triumph at the Intercontinental Cup. He has been in charge of the team on two occasions.
His first stint was between 2013 and 2015 and the second one, currently ongoing, started in 2021. The Italian manager has lifted three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles so far, among other ones.
