Cristiano Ronaldo Make Rare Comment On His Relationship With Rival Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has always had an individual rivalry with Lionel Messi, whether that is in terms of goals scored, assists, or the trophies they have won.
Now that both are coming to the end of their careers, their competitiveness is still there, but the competition with each other may not be as intense because they play their club football on opposite sides of the globe.
Neither player has commented too much on their relationship, but they have seemed courteous when in the same room at award ceremonies or on the pitch against each other.
Ronaldo was asked about his relationship with Messi in a recent interview with La Sexta, which will be released on February 3.
I never had [a bad relationship with Messi]. On the contrary.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo also discussed the rivalry between the two, especially during the days of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The host asked if there would ever be another like it.
I hope so, it would be very good for football... but I think it's unlikely.- Cristiano Ronaldo
