Vinicius Jr Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Career And His Future At The Club
Vinicius Jr has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid career and his future at the Madrid club. The Brazilian attacker recently scored his 100th goal for Los Blancos.
Vinicius revealed his admiration of Ronaldo's career and pointed out how the Portuguese managed a spectacular 450 goals in only 438 matches.
Vinicius further said that he hopes to continue at Los Merengues for many more years to come. The comment comes amid the Brazilian being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to the club's media, Vinicius said about his future:
Making history at this club is very important to me and I hope I can continue at Real Madrid for many more years.- Vinicius Jr
Speaking about reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid, he added:
Reaching 100 goals with Real Madrid is something I can’t describe. Only 23 players have managed to do it, and among them is Ronaldo, one of my idols. Ronaldo has always given me lots of advice on how to improve in front of goal and how to shoot better.- Vinicius Jr
Hailing Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Real Madrid career, Vinicius Jr added:
Cristiano scored 451 goals. More goals than games and I was able to see almost all the goals. I have been following him since I was a child.- VInicius Jr
Vinicius Jr is currently one of the biggest names in the Real Madrid team and has been in dazzling form this season. In 26 appearances, he has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists.
