Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why
The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, including the first leg between Denmark and Portugal, got underway yesterday. The Danes won 1-0 in Copenhagen thanks to a Rasmus Hojlund goal in the 78th minute.
After scoring, the Manchester United striker dropped the iconic 'Siu' celebration performed by the former Real Madrid and current Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Most may have thought it was a taunt, with Ronaldo on the field at the time watching on. However, speaking to Danish media DR, he explained there was a deeper reason.
Now, I'm not going to exaggerate, but Cristiano is everything to me. I fell in love with football because of Cristiano, I became a Manchester United fan because of Cristiano. I started self-training because of Cristiano, I started doing push-ups and sit-ups every day before I went to bed, because of Cristiano, because I wanted to be Cristiano.- Rasmus Hojlund
The Danish striker continued, speaking about his father instructing him to the Portuguese forward.
My father introduced me when I was not so young. He introduced me to Cristiano Ronaldo, and wanted me to idolise him because he has a good mentality. That's the reason he achieved so much in his career and for me is the best player ever. He had the talent but it's how hard he worked.- Rasmus Hojlund
Hoijlund has struggled since signing Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta in 2023. The Danish striker is just 22, and he mentioned that Ronaldo was not a complete player, but he developed over time. This is possibly a plea to the Manchester United fans to give him time.
