Fabrizio Romano Drops Mega Update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Future
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr future is up in the air at the moment. The Portuguese superstar scored in his side's final game of the season, which they lost 3-2. However, that could be his final appearance in the yellow shirt.
Since joining the club on December 31, 2022, Ronaldo has managed 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances. This season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.
However, his current deal runs out at the end of June. Ronaldo has yet to sign a contract extension with the Knights of Najd, meaning his future remains uncertain. There have been rumors linking the 40-year-old with a move to a Club World Cup team.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a major update on Ronaldo's future at the club. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:
As of today, we are at the end of May, the contract expires in June, and Cristiano Ronaldo has still not put pen to paper on new deal with Al-Nassr. So, at the moment, nothing is signed, nothing is completed between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. Let's see what happens now, because the situation could be open for Cristiano Ronaldo to other opportunities to other clubs, not only abroad, but also in Saudi internally.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added that Ronaldo could also stay at Al-Nassr with a different kind of project. He said:
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win. The goals are important, the records are important, but Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality is always the same, he wants to win.- Fabrizio Romano
