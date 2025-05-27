New Real Madrid Signing Appeals for Club to Sign His Former Teammate
Real Madrid began their summer rebuild with the signing of Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen, activating his $58 million (£50 million) release clause. The young Spaniard is the first of several players set to move to Madrid under new head coach Xabi Alonso.
According to Defensa Central, Huijsen has appealed to Real Madrid to sign his Bournemouth teammate, left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian has also impressed this past season alongside the Spanish center-back, helping the Cherries to a ninth-place finish under Andoni Iraola.
The deal looks to be far from easy if they do have any interest in Kerkez, with Premier League champions Liverpool reported to have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, per Fabrizio Romano (h/t GiveMeSport).
The other side to it being an unlikely deal is that Los Blancos look to have another left-back in their sights. Benfica's Álvaro Carreras is reportedly on the verge of signing with Real, with personal terms agreed as the two clubs talk fees.
Kerkez appears to be a slightly less expensive option. Still, with Alonso previously using a formation with two wing-backs alongside three center-backs, he may feel Carreras is a better choice at the position.
Real Madrid is also set to bring right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in during June, which would mean a strong defense and good options should the team suffer injuries. That is something that they did not have this past season, with midfielders having to drop back and play out of position. Alonso is looking to fix that before the Club World Cup.
