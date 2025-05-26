Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Cryptic Message as Al-Nassr’s Season Comes to an End
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr finished their Saudi Pro League season with a 3-2 loss to Al-Fateh. Ronaldo scored the opener in the 42nd minute of the game, but his effort turned out to be in vain.
Al-Alami crashed to a defeat and finished the season third in the league table, managing 70 points from 34 matches, 13 fewer than winners Al-Ittihad. On a personal note, Ronaldo scored 35 goals and set up four more in 41 appearances across competitions.
He scored 25 goals and set up three more in 30 appearances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo's contract with the SPL club, however, comes to an end next month, and the Portuguese superstar has now sent a cryptic social media message.
This chapter is over.- Cristiano Ronaldo
The story? Still being written.
Grateful to all.
Rumors have been swirling around linking Ronaldo with a move to a club that is set to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, meaning the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could also take part in the competition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also endorsed the idea, telling YouTuber IShowSpeed in a recent stream:
And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows.- Gianni Infantino
Whatever Cristiano Ronaldo does, the world keeps a keen eye on. Hence, it's worth monitoring where the Portuguese superstar will choose to play next, which could be with Al-Nassr or elsewhere.
