How Inter Quoted Real Madrid After Champions League Win Against Barcelona
Real Madrid fans will have undoubtedly enjoyed watching Inter knock Barcelona out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage on Tuesday night.
Considering Real Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona and could miss out on the La Liga title thanks to Barcelona, seeing the Blaugrana win the Champions League would have been too much to handle.
In the midst of the celebrations, the official Inter X account made an unusual post that could be construed as a joke at Real Madrid's expense, and it is certainly a joke at Barcelona's response.
In Spanish the club wrote "120 minutes at the San Siro is a long time", which is a reference to Real Madrid's post before the quarter-final second leg against Arsenal which read "90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a long time".
Real Madrid needed to come back from 3-0 down in the second leg at the Bernabeu but was not able to do so, whilst Inter found themselves needing two goals to beat Barcelona after the Spanish side had gone ahead late on.
Inter and Barcelona broke the record for the number of goals scored in a Champions League semi-final, and Inter will take on either Arsenal or PSG in the final. That is the side of the draw that Real Madrid was on.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Former Player Describes Carlo Ancelotti's Unwritten Rule That Jude Bellingham Did Not Follow
Jamie Carragher Offers Honest Analysis On Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Exit As Real Madrid Move Looms
Former Real Madrid Player Has Strong Opinion On Trent Alexander-Arnold And Dani Carvajal
Liverpool Star Told to Follow What Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale Did At Real Madrid