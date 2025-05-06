Breakdown of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Reported Salary at Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move is closer to being a done deal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already given his 'Here we go' verdict to the move, meaning it could become official at any time.
The full-back has also announced his Liverpool departure on social media after helping the club win the Premier League title in 2024-25. Alexander-Arnold is currently one of the top full-backs in the world. He has been in that position for a while now.
Dani Carvajal is approaching his mid-30s and the Spaniard spent almost the entirety of the ongoing season on the sidelines due to injury. Hence, Real Madrid needed a player who can replicate Carvajal's tremendous quality.
Alexander-Arnold certainly has the ability to do so. Los Blancos are making a massive swoop by signing him for free following the expiry of his Liverpool contract.
However, a player like Alexander-Arnold commands a mega salary. It's been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold will pocket around $10.45 million per season at Los Blancos. His weekly wage will be close to $200,530, after tax.
Alexander-Arnold's daily salary is almost $28,715 and $1,197 per hour. In each minute, he will earn $19,94.
It's an astonishing sum, but in a competitive soccer market, top players command these types of paychecks. Alexander-Arnold is set to join his international teammate Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital, and it's worth keeping an eye on whether he can have the same sort of impact.
