Former Goalkeeper Picks Cristiano Ronaldo Above Lionel Messi as Toughest Opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have written soccer history that likely won't be replicated in the near future. They are two of the greatest players to ever live and have gifted fans with many memorable moments to savor over the years.
One is a Real Madrid great while the other called Barcelona home for the lion's share of his career. Both have scored an astonishing number of goals and have won a plethora of trophies as professionals.
Who is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? This is a burning debate. Despite both players being in the final chapters of their careers, the discussion lingers on. Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, a Bundesliga legend, has given his verdict on the topic.
Speaking to The Hindu, Weidenfeller said about his toughest opponent:
Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly difficult to read because of his relentless work ethic and confidence. I played against him many times, at Real Madrid and later at Juventus.- Roman Weidenfeller
He added:
I’ve played against many strong strikers, like Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and others. But Ronaldo stands out. He’s always the first in the dressing room, working hard in the gym and on the pitch, and the last to leave. His dedication has kept him at the top for so long, and now he’s continuing his career in Saudi Arabia.- Roman Weidenfeller
Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, continues to be a menace in front of the goal for club and country. This season, the Portuguese ace has scored 33 goals and added four assists in 39 appearances for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
