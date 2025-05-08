David Beckham Reveals Conversation He Had When He Snubbed Barcelona for Real Madrid
David Beckham is not just a Real Madrid legend, but a soccer legend and one of the world's most recognizable faces. The Englishman who recently turned 50 played for Los Blancos from 2003 to 2007. winning a La Liga title before his departure.
During a chat on CBS Sports, Beckham revealed that Real was not the first Spanish club to try to sign him from Manchester United. Barcelona had a bid accepted by the Premier League club. However, Beckham only wanted one team, Real Madrid.
In a conversation with the executive director of Manchester United at the time, the then 28-year-old told Peter Kenyon he wanted to go to Madrid.
I was on vacation and Peter Kenyon called me and said they had accepted an offer from Barcelona. And I said, ‘If you're going to sell me, the only club I'm willing to move to is Real Madrid.- David Beckham
Beckham continued, saying Real Madrid was always a dream, saying wearing the Los Blancos shirt was the only option if he was to leave the Red Devils.
I'd always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid, ever since I was a kid. I didn't think I was going to leave United, but if I had to, I wanted it to be for Real Madrid. And if United wanted me to leave, it had to be for Real Madrid. They had to back out. In a day and a half, it was done and undone- David Beckham
Despite moving to the Sanish giants, Beckham only managed two trophies with the club. However, he is still adored by Los Merengues fans, and despite his busy life, he tries to get back to watching one of his former teams.
