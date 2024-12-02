Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Called Out By Former UFC Title Challenger For Boxing Fight
Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has called Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo out for a boxing match. Till, who has previously fought for the UFC welterweight title, is set to take on Tommy Fury in his next boxing fight.
When asked which footballer he'd like to fight, Till first named Gary Neville. 'The Gorilla' claimed he has a social media beef with the ex-Manchester United full-back. Till also called out Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese legend "seems like a very explosive man."
He said in an interview with Norske Bettingsider (via BJ Penn):
Gary Neville because me and him have had Twitter beef. He doesn’t like me. Got a little bit of beef with Gary. I don’t hate the guy, but yeah, it’d probably be Gary Neville or Cristiano Ronaldo, because he seems like a big, tough fellow, Cristiano. I’d like to see his speed and power. Seems like a very explosive man. He’s obviously ripped to the gills, isn’t he? You know, he doesn’t drink Coca-Cola or anything like that. I need to take a leaf out of his book.- Darren Till
Cristiano Ronaldo is a massive combat sports fan
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely known for his love for combat sports. He is a massive boxing and MMA fan and often attends events. With the Riyadh season now promoting mega boxing fights, Ronaldo is often spotted ringside. He also attended the recent PFL event where Francis Ngannou fought Renan Ferreira. However, considering the 39-year-old is still emersed in professional football, it's unlikely to ever see him try combat sports.
