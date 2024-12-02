Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Out of $1 MillionIn Soccer Challenge Against Fan In MrBeast YouTube Video
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful soccer players ever. At 39, he is looking to do the same as a YouTube personality, with his channel having attained nearly 71 million subscribers since its creation on August 21.
In recent weeks, he has created videos with MrBeast, who has the number one subscribed channel on YouTube.
Ronaldo was invited to one of his videos, where he took on a fan in a football challenge worth $1 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo Costs MrBeast $1 Million
MrBeast is known for gifting big sums of money or having large amounts of cash at stake in his videos. He did the same when he invited Cristiano Ronaldo to take on a fan in a soccer challenge, where he would compete to try to save MrBeast $1 million.
The task was simple: The first person to hit three targets hanging from the goalpost from the edge of the penalty area won. The fan, Khalid, managed to take down the Portuguese forward, hitting the target three times before Ronaldo even hit one.
Cristiano Ronaldo was one of several professional sports players in the video who challenged regular fans to try to stop them from winning big chunks of prize money. Former NFL player Tom Brady, Olympic athlete Noah Lyles, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and MLB star Bryce Harper also challenged contestants in a series of games.
Ronaldo's YouTube channel has had a strong start, and collaborating with MrBeast has been a good move. Will we see him do more videos with YouTube stars soon?
