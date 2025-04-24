Former Real Madrid Star Compares Cristiano Ronaldo And Ronaldo Nazario
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in Real Madrid history and is the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances. He is a modern-day great and one of the best ever to lace a pair of football boots.
Before Cristiano Ronaldo, there was Ronaldo Nazario, with the Brazilian tantalizing fans across the globe with his magical feet. To this day, he continues to inspire many up-and-coming strikers around the world. While injuries made his career a short-lived delight, it's hard to ignore the raw talent he possessed.
Former Real Madrid star Julio Baptista has now compared the two Ronaldos. He reckons both are different from each other and etched their names in history through their own merits. Speaking to Foot Italia, Baptista said:
Both players have been special at different times of their careers. Of course, in terms of longevity, you can’t argue with Cristiano, but in terms of quality, and from what I saw from the Brazilian Ronaldo before his injury - I never saw a player who did what Ronaldo did in the past. What he was doing deserves incredible respect, it was really insane. I must give it to my countryman.- Julio Baptist
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid career is nothing short of astonishing. He scored 450 times and set up 131 more goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos. He won 17 trophies with the club during his tenure.
Ronaldo Nazario, meanwhile, made 177 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring 104 goals and providing 34 assists.
