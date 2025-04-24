Karim Benzema Gives Savage Response To Question About Golden Boot Race With Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are two of the highest goalscorers in the history of Real Madrid. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club, while Benzema scored 354 goals in 648 appearances.
The two Los Blancos legends are currently tangled in the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race. Benzema has scored 18 times in 26 appearances this season and also has nine assists. Cristiano Ronaldo has 23 goals and three assists in 27 appearances.
Benzema's Al-Ittihad, though, are leading the SPL table with 68 points from 29 matches, while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are third with 60 points. Benzema was recently asked about the top scorer race against Ronaldo and the Frenchman implied that he doesn't care about that and is focused on winning trophies instead. He said:
I don’t care about this my friend, the most important thing is the trophy.- Karim Benzema
The two legendary forwards have been tearing up Saudi football despite their age. They joined Real Madrid at the same time in the summer of 2009. They won 17 trophies together before Ronaldo's 2018 departure to Juventus.
Benzema and Ronaldo used to be attacking partners for a long time and along with Gareth Bale, forming the famous BBC attacking trio in 2013. As teammates, they played 348 matches together, combining in 73 goals.
After Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 departure, Karim Benzema stepped his game up a notch and became the team's attacking leader. With Ronaldo's spectacular output missing, Los Merengues needed someone else to pick up the tempo, which Benzema successfully did.
