Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Real Madrid managed a 1-0 La Liga away win in their most recent clash against Getafe on April 23. Los Blancos came into the game chasing Barcelona and needed the win to move within four points of the leaders
They got the job done through a first-half strike from Arda Guler. The Turkish prodigy had a rare start and made the most of it, scoring with a right-footed belter from outside the box in the 21st minute. The goal turned out to be the decider in an otherwise close contest.
Guler has now scored 10 goals for Los Blancos, including three this season, and also has seven assists. Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, made some crucial saves to keep the advantage for Los Merengues.
Real Madrid saw the majority of the ball with 64% possession during the away game. Getafe, though, had 20 shots compared to Los Blancos' 14. Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, managed seven shots on target, one more than their Madrid rivals.
Overall, it was a jubilant display from the team and they walked away with the all three points. Los Blancos have 72 points from 33 matches at the moment.
Getafe vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights
Up next for Carlo Ancelotti's side is the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26. Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup and could make a statement by beating Barca in the Spanish Cup final.
