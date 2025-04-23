Journalist Says Cristiano Ronaldo Was Never Loved Like Jude Bellingham At Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward is the all-time top scorer in the club's history with 450 goals in 438 appearances and won 17 trophies with Los Merengues.
However, one journalist believes Jude Bellingham is more loved at the club. While Ronaldo was more respected, journalist Andy Brassell reckons Bellingham connects with the fans better.
He brought up Bellingham's antics with Bukayo Saka when the Arsenal star went to take a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. Bellingham appeared to whisper something to his England teammate's ear before he missed it.
Brassell has claimed that sort of antics make Bellingham more adorable. He told talkSPORT:
It's a little clue to why he's so loved in Madrid in an unconditional way that Cristiano Ronaldo never was. Cristiano Ronaldo was admired and respected, but never loved like Jude Bellingham. Now, you might sit there and think, 'Okay, well Cristiano Ronaldo scored more than a goal a game for nine years, how can that be the case?' But I think it's the indefinables with Bellingham. And you saw it at Dortmund as well, the way he connected with the crowd.- Andy Brassell
Brassell added that Jude Bellingham still has the attitude of a regular Sunday league player, which makes him more relatable to the fans. He further noted that, despite being one of the best players in the world, Jude Bellingham's attitude makes him more loved by fans than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the ultimate professional in an exemplary manner.
