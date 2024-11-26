Former Real Madrid Star Luis Figo Joins KSI, IShowSpeed, And Others For UK And US Version Of Baller League
Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo was one of over a dozen names announced to feature in the Baller League in the UK and US. The six-a-side football league, which has some added rules compared to traditional ones, will be launched in 2025.
Figo will join YouTube Stars and ex-professional footballers such as KSI, IShowSpeed, Robert Pires, Ronaldinho, and others when the UK and US versions get underway in 2025.
Baller League Already a Success in Founding Nation Germany
Baller League was created in Germany by Felix Starck, the organization's chief executive, alongside former German internationals Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. It has completed two successful seasons.
It's resulted in the UK and the US setting up their first season in 2025, with KSI the president of the UK league and IShowSpeed having the same title in the US. Only one name has been announced to manage a team in the US, which will be Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.
In the UK, teams will be managed and coached by players such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Mich Richards, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg, John Terry, and Luis Figo. YouTubers Miniminter, Tobi, and AngryGinge will also manage teams.
The video below explains the rules. Its idea is to bring forward-thinking, aggressive, hyper-exciting football. Each week, it should keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Trials are taking place in London and Manchester for players who can be recently retired pros, futsal players, free agents, or released academy players. The 12-team league is set to start in March 2025, with games being played on Mondays live on YouTube.
