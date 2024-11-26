Elon Musk Reacts As Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Brace in Al-Nassr’ AFC Champions League Win
Elon Musk congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid legend scored a brace in Al-Nassr's latest AFC Champions League win against Al-Gharafa.
Stefano Pioli's side beat the Qatari outfit 3-1 in their latest game. Ronaldo missed a handful of chances in the first half before eventually breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute of the game with a header.
Angelo Gabriel scored a second for Al-Nassr in the 58th minute before setting Ronaldo up in the 64th minute. The Portugal captain left a defender on his track before finding the corner of the net with a spectacular finish. Joselu pulled one back for Al-Gharafa, which turned out to be a consolation. After the game, Ronaldo posted on X (formerly Twitter):
Big win tonight!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Elon Musk replied:
Congrats!- Elon Musk
MORE: Jose Mourinho Finally Addresses Reports Linking Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's win
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 912th and 913th career goals during the game against Al-Gharafa. After a slow start to his campaign, the Real Madrid legend has caught up with the pace. He has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Knights of Najd.
Ronaldo reacted to his performance, telling the media after the game (quotes via GOAL):
The presence of the public and their joy is what keeps my passion high, especially the children. We have a lot of fans of all ages supporting us, I am very happy to score and make them happy. Goals are good, of course, but the most important thing is to win. For me, the most important thing is Al Nassr's victory. Al Gharafa are a good team and the reason for our victory was the organization of our team. My first and last objective is to win. Goals come after teamwork and my focus is always on scoring and winning. If the team wins, I'm happy and I dedicate the victory to the fans, the club and Ronaldo's fans. We created chances in the first half, but we couldn't score. In the second half, the team made some adjustments and the goals came.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Recommended
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic UEFA Champions League Matches
Nani Recalls When Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmed His Desire To Leave Manchester United For Real Madrid
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Al-Nassr Move Affected Georgina Rodriguez And Other Family Members