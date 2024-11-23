Marco Materazzi Offers To Settle Feud With Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane 18 Years After Infamous Headbutt
Marco Materazzi has offered to settle his feud with Zinedine Zidane 18 years after the Real Madrid and France legend headbutted the Italian at the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.
Zindane's glorious professional career came to an anti-climactic end in the World Cup final after the Frenchman scored a penalty and then was sent off in extra time for headbutting Materazzi.
Zidane has previously revealed that Materazzi verbally abused his family members in order to trigger him, which resulted in his unexpected action. Materazzi has now shared if he has ever spoken to Zidane on the matter, telling Lucky Block (via The Mirror):
I haven’t spoken to Zinedine Zidane since that day, I had never spoken to him before and have not spoken to him after. We don’t have a relationship. He is a legend of the game, and I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a manager, winning three Champions League's in a row. I’m no longer looking for an apology but would happily have a conversation with him now that so many years have passed. There would be no problem.- Marco Materazzi
Zidane was sent off in the extra time of the World Cup final for his infamous action. France went on to lose the game as David Trezeguet hit the woodwork during the penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 after extra time with Materazzi equalizing for Italy with a header after Zidane had given France the lead from the penalty spot.
Throwback to Zinedine Zidane's glowing Real Madrid career
Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid career had two different chapters to it. He was ever majestic as a player and had a stellar stint with Los Blancos between 2001 and 2006. In 227 appearances for the Madrid giants, he scored 49 goals and provided 67 assists. Zidane always produced some sort of superlatives on the pitch that left fans amazed. His goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001-02 UEFA Champions League final is still fondly looked back on.
Zidane then had two different stints as the Real Madrid manager. He won a total of 11 trophies with the club, including three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in his first stint in charge of Los Blancos.
