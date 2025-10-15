Former Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Sets ESPN Social Media Straight After Getting Information Wrong

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has kept himself busy since his retirement in the summer of 2024. The German played his final game in the 2024 European Championship, which came after his final season with Los Blancos.

In his final season at the club, he went out as a European club champion and Spanish league champion. Since then, he has been doing plenty of stuff off the field, but is still lacing up his boots to help others.

One of the things he does is help kids tune their soccer skills. The ESPN FC social media account posted a picture of Kroos teaching kids in Madrid, prompting the German to comment quickly, clarifying what the academy was really about.

Toni Kroos Has Own Academy in Madrid

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The ESPN FC social media team wrote that Toni Kroos was teaching kids at the Real Madrid academy, with the picture taken from the German's Instagram account.

However, they got one thing wrong; it was, in fact, his own academy. Kroos wrote a humorous reply above the post, fact-correcting while agreeing he has incredible passion for the game.

"Toni Kroos, who boasts six Champions League titles and a World Cup trophy, still brings incredible passion to coaching at the Real Madrid Academy." ESPN FC Social Media

Kroos relied:

"Its Toni Kroos Academy in Madrid. The rest is correct." Toni Kroos

Its Toni Kroos Academy in Madrid. The rest is correct. https://t.co/PhSsUHP0nC — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 14, 2025

Kroos posted several pictures on his Instagram of him coaching the kids, as well as what appeared to be him on the sidelines during a game. He also wrote the caption "weekend's now." It is believed that Kroos lives in Spain with his family, and looks set to have some busy weekends.

The 35-year-old retired much earlier than most players, but he felt he had achieved enough with club and country to settle down with his family. As you can see, he remains closely involved with the game, having also participated in charity games for Real Madrid and being part of the German Icon League.

Expect to see much more of Kroos in Real Madrid legend games after spending numerous seasons with the club and winning various trophies with the white team.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Barcelona Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of El Clasico vs Real Madrid on October 26

Why Ed Sheeran’s Name Is Suddenly Tied to the El Clásico in October

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Gives Compliment to 'Role Model' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr.

Former Real Madrid Head Coach Rafa Benitez Still Questions His Firing Nearly a Decade On