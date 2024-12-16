Former Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Pondering Retirement With Ambassador Role Waiting
At 36 years old, former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is close to deciding when to retire from professional soccer. The Frenchman does not know when that day will come but hasn't ruled out the end of the current season in 2025.
Benzema knows that when he does, he will have an ambassador role waiting for him at Real Madrid, according to Relevo. He has an excellent relationship with President Florentino Perez and would be a good fit to represent the Spanish club in Saudi Arabia.
Karim Benzema's Contract Ends with Al-Ittihad in 2026
Karim Benzema plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, which is in first place. His contract ends in 2026; if he sees it out, he will be 38. It could be before that, but he listens to his mind and body when that could be.
In the article, Relevo said that Benzema is beginning to grow tired of training, which is understandable, as it has been a big part of his life for over 15 years.
Like many Los Blancos legends, the Frenchman has agreed with Real Madrid to take on an ambassador role. Only the greatest former players see the opportunity present itself, and with Benzema, the club's second-highest scorer, it was inevitable.
It would be a perfect end if Benzema could win the Saudi Pro League with his club this season. Most players love to leave the game winning a trophy, which would be Benzema's icing on the cake.
