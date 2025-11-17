Real Madrid Endrick's Pending Loan to Lyon Set to Include Encouraging Clause

In the summer of 2024, Brazilian wonderkid Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras, 18 months after a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, his dream move has not gone to plan so far. In his first season in Spain, the teenager played just 898 minutes of football in all competitions - working out at just under ten full games of football across the whole season.

Some had hoped that a change of manager could result in more game time. However, at the Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso opted to give Gonzalo Garcia a spike in minutes instead, with the Spaniard scoring four goals in six games and impressing throughout.

Since then, things have gotten even worse for Endrick. The Brazilian forward has played just 11 minutes of football all season, making just one appearance off the bench. It is clear that his situation has to change, and fast. Several reports have suggested that he is on his way to Lyon on loan in the winter transfer window, where he will try to get as many games as possible to force his way into the Brazil squad ahead of the World Cup.

Now, a loan does not guarantee game time. There are countless examples of players going out on loan and barely kicking a ball. However, new updates suggest that is unlikely to be the case in this scenario.

Reported Loan Clause Means Playing Time for Endrick

The Athletic have reported that the agreement - which is not officially signed yet - between the two clubs will include a clause where Lyon will have to pay a fine to Real Madrid if the player does not get enough game time.

We have seen the French club suffer financially in recent years, so you would wager they would be wanting to do whatever is possible to avoid having to pay any extra money, which bodes well for the player.

Back in March of 2024, Endrick scored the winner for Brazil in a friendly against England at Wembley. Three days later, he scored against the soon to be European Champions Spain at the Bernabeu, his new home.

Months later, he was called up for the Copa America, and scored in a warm-up friendly against Mexico. Four more consecutive call ups followed, but the former Palmeiras man was not included in his former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's maiden squad back in June of this year, nor any of the three squads that have since followed.

The Selecao currently have an issue with forwards. Despite having a very good national team record at one stage, Richarlison has not scored for Brazil since the World Cup. Gabriel Jesus is seemingly never available, and it looks very thin beyond that.

During the friendly win over Senegal, Ancelotti opted with Matheus Cunha and Real Madrid's Vinicius as split strikers, neither of whom are out and out number nines, nor is Cunha's replacement in that game, Joao Pedro.

Simply put, there is a lack of quality natural strikers in this Brazilian side. There is a tremendous opportunity for Endrick to not only be selected in the World Cup squad, but to be the starting striker. But he must start playing games. Hopefully, this reported move to Lyon will help with that.

Current manager of the Ligue 1 side, Paulo Fonseca, is known for his uber attacking style of play, and ability to get production out of his forwards. From that point of view, it feels like a good place for him to develop. Let's see.

