Former Real Madrid Superstar Surpasses Lionel Messi In UCL Assist Tally; Only One Behind Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria has surpassed Lionel Messi's assist tally in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently only one behind Los Blancos icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Di Maria, currently at Portuguese club Benfica, has provided 41 assists in the history of UCL. Messi managed 40 assists with clubs like Barcelona and PSG.
Ronaldo, who also happens to be the all-time top scorer in the UCL, managed 42 assists for Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. Di Maria, meanwhile, has represented several top clubs in European football. Apart from Benfica, he has also played for Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and PSG.
Former Real Madrid ace Angel Di Maria has played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Angel Di Maria has played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. He has also shared the pitch alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina. He shared the pitch 166 times with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid before leaving in 2014 for Manchester United. The pair combined in 28 goals. They won the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League, 2011-12 La Liga, 2010-11 Copa del Rey, and other trophies as teammates.
On the other hand, Di Maria shared the pitch 141 times alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, combining in 16 goals. They have won the Copa America, the FIFA World Cup, and other honors as teammates at the international level. Di Maria has often turned out to be a key player in crucial games, often making goal contributions in big finals. Despite being 36, Di Maria is showcasing his quality at Benfica in the latter stages of his career.
Recommended
Kylian Mbappe Seen Limping Following Liverpool vs Real Madrid [Video]
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-0 Defeat To Liverpool
Real Madrid Fans Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe After Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool