Former World Champion Boxer Backs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi To Put Up A Great Fight Inside The Ring
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are Soccer royalty, and over the years, the duo have produced multiple memorable moments in the beautiful game. They are a combined 13-time Ballon d'Or winners.
The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi peaked when they played against each other in La Liga for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Now, they're in the final chapters of their respective careers. 40-year-old Ronaldo is at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, while 37-year-old Messi plays for MLS club Inter Miami.
Ronaldo and Messi let their feet do the talking, but former world champion boxer Amir Khan has backed the pair to put on a great fight with their fists as well. Speaking to Instant Casino, Khan said:
That would be a great fight. I’d buy a ticket for that. We don’t know who the number one is. I like both - Ronaldo’s a great ambassador, so is Messi. But with the kind of money those guys are on, I don’t think they’d ever actually fight. They don’t need to.- Amir Khan
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fighting inside the boxing ring could do legendary numbers. The chances are, though, as close to impossible. Both superstars look well on course to represent their respective countries in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
They are also going strong in club football and a switch to the boxing ring is certainly nowhere near their priority. That said, a hypothetical fight is an interesting concept and their fans might debate how it'd play out.
