Leaked Images Show Three New Real Madrid Shirts, Including Pre-Match, Training, And 2010 Retro Jersey's
If these leaked images are to be believed, Real Madrid will release three new jerseys starting in January 2025. Footy Headlines, known for releasing leaked images of football jerseys, has published images suggesting Los Blancos will have three different types of new jerseys next year.
Adidas has apparently designed a new training jersey, a pre-game jersey, and a 2025 match jersey based on a 2010-11 retro design.
Adidas Release Real Madrid Pre-Match Jersey Alongside Other Top Clubs
The pre-match jersey looks to be part of a collection of designs by Addidas for the top teams they sponsor, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Juventus. It seems to have combined the colors from the team's three-game day jerseys.
The new training top is said to be used from January 2025. The blue jersey does not have the Emirates sponsor in the center of the shirt. It has a tint of orange down the sides and light blue around the collar, the same color as the Real Madrid badge and Adidas Logo.
The third leaked image is a retro match day jersey based on the 2010 design. It is said to be set for release in April/May after the 2024-25 season has ended.
These images were all released on Footy Headlines as leaked, so we can not confirm that they are correct or reported anywhere. The website has been accurate before, but don't take these images at face value.
Recommended
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Provides Significant Injury Update Amid Fitness Concerns
Real Madrid Interested In $50 Million Rated Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot
Thibaut Courtois Celebrates Special Milestone During Real Madrid vs Getafe