Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Real Madrid Legend’s Son Appearing in Advert [Video]
Sporting CP have paid a tribute to Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo with their third kit. The Portuguese superstar's son has also made an appearance in the advert, which has gone viral on social media. Sporting's advert shows Ronaldo's iconic number 7 jerseys for various clubs throughout his career.
The Portuguese forward has played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and of course Sporting in his career. At the end of the video, Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., could be seen wearing Sporting's third-kit with the famous number 7 on his back. Checkout the video below:
Cristiano Ronaldo came through Sporting CP's academies before making his senior debut for the Liga Portugal club. He made 31 appearances for Sporting, scoring five goals and providing six assists. Ronaldo then moved to Manchester United in 2003 and started his journey to the top. He is widely regarded as the best talent to ever emerge from Sporting's famed academy.
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace for Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age. The Portuguese forward bagged a brace as Al-Nassr beat Damac in their most recent Saudi Pro League game on Friday, November 25. He has now reached 915 career goals, a record in men's professional football.
Ronaldo had a slow start to his 2024-25 campaign but is quickly making up for lost time. He has so far scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for the Knights of Najd. In the Saudi Pro League, the legendary Portuguese forward has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances. While his powers are certainly on the wane, Cristiano Ronaldo remains an attacking force to be reckoned with.
