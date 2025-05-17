Lionel Messi Reflects on His Rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest Soccer players to ever live. The two superstars have countless achievements in the sport and their rivalry will go down in history as arguably the brightest phase in the sport.
It's rare for two legends of that calibre to play in the same league. Ronaldo and Messi did so between 2009 to 2018. The Portuguese was the heart and soul of Real Madrid, while Messi occupied the same position for Barcelona.
Fans fondly look back on such great memories. They also won the Ballon d'Or a combined 13 times, with Ronaldo winning five and Messi eight. The Argentine has now reflected on his spectacular duels against Ronaldo, telling Ballon d'Or's official channel:
It's always been a great battle, in sporting terms. I think we've fed off each other with this rivalry because we're both great competitors. He too always wanted to win everything all the time. It was a golden era for us and for every football fan.- Lionel Messi
Messi continued:
We deserve a lot of credit for staying at the top for so long. Because, as they say, it's easy to get there, what's difficult is to stay there. We stayed at the top for 10-15 years, I don't know. It was spectacular and remains a great memory for everyone.- Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are immortal rivals on the pitch. However, they've always shared trememendous mutual respect, showing their sportsmanship is just as great as their skills on the pitch.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Athletes List For 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Watches as Real Madrid Legend’s Son Prepares for International Debut
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction
Third Real Madrid Transfer Reportedly 90% Complete as Xabi Alonso Builds His Vision