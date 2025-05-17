Third Real Madrid Transfer Reportedly 90% Complete as Xabi Alonso Builds His Vision
Real Madrid have been very active regarding transfers, ready for the Xabi Alonso era. The window opens on June 1 for Los Blancos due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup starting in the middle of June.
The club announced the signing of Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen today, and the expectation is that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be coming in. However, there is a third player who could follow.
MORE: Real Madrid Complete Transfer of Bournemouth and Spanish Defender Dean Huijsen
According to AS Diario, Real Madrid are close to making Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras, saying a deal is 90% completed. The Spanish defender is set to cost around $67 million (€60 million), but one issue could throw the move into jeopardy.
Premier League club Manchester United can sign the 22-year-old for just $22 million (€18 million). The Red Devils sold Carrera to the Portuguese team after a successful loan spell, but made sure they covered themselves with the ability he possessed. They input a buy-back option in his contract, something they could activate.
It has also been reported that Manchester United may trigger the clause and then sell him to Real, which would mean a massive profit for the English side. Los Blancos will be happy either way if they get their man.
If the Spanish side get the deal over the line and before the Club World Cup, that would be three significant defensive signings for new head coach Xabi Alonso.
