Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid face Sevilla in La Liga, a team against which they have an excellent record. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last 12 games when they face Los Nervionenses, winning ten and drawing two. Real won 4-2 in the reverse fixture and were comfortable throughout the game. The two teams' last match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium finished 1-1.
The home team grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Las Palmas midweek. The three points ensured their safety in the top division, although they likely would not have been dragged into the fight; the assurance is surely nice. It also ended an eight-game streak without a win, losing six of those.
Aside from the 4-3 El Clasico loss, which virtually ended Real Madrid's title chances, the 2023-24 league champions have been in good form. They have won five of their last six games, which has been a good run under the circumstances regarding injuries. Carlo Ancelotti's side can't finish lower than second, but will not want to send the club legend out with poor performances.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline:
Sevilla: +285
Draw: +280
Real Madrid: -125
Both teams to score:
Yes: -170
No: +135
Total goals:
Sevilla: 1.5 (Over: +160; Under: -240)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -155; Under: +105)
Double chance:
Sevilla or tie: -105
Sevilla or Real Madrid: -400
Real Madrid or tie: -425
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction
Sevilla have been in terrible form over the last eight games, leading to the sacking of García Pimienta after a run of four defeats. In came Joaquín Caparrós, who has steadied the ship slightly with one win, two draws, and two losses. The five points have prevented any chance of a relegation fight. Could that mean the pressure is off for the final home game, resulting in a better performance from the 14th-placed side?
Real Madrid have an injury list with no end, with Ancelotti needing to look to youth against Mallorca. Jacobo Ramón scored an injury-time goal to secure the win, with Los Blancos registering 40 shots in the game. The fact that they only scored two goals was a disappointment, but even without Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, it is great to see the offense still clicking.
The past games between the two in the league have seen Real Madrid dominate, but it's not played on paper. However, the form of both teams suggests an away win is on the cards. The only issue is whether Sevilla can perform better now that the pressure is off and take advantage of Los Blancos' injury crisis. That being said, Ancelotti should register a win in his penultimate game.
Prediction: Real Madrid
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
