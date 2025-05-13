Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Watches as Real Madrid Legend’s Son Prepares for International Debut
Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr is set to make his Portugal under-15 debut during the Vlatko Markovic. He is following his father's footsteps and is set to play for the Selecaos' national team against the likes of Greece, Japan, and England.
Ronaldo Jr was recently spotted in Portugal training where he rocked boots worn by Kylian Mbappe and his legendary father Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro has now been spotted watching Jr in training from pitchside.
Ronaldo Jr has previously played for the academies of clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and more. He is now finally set to make his mark on the international stage.
It's an emotional moment for the Ronaldo family. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has constantly had his mother's support on his way to becoming a sporting legend. Seemingly, Dolores Aveiro has the back of her grandson as well.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most decorated individual player in the history of international soccer. At the age of 40, he is still Portugal's captain and is the highest scorer in the history of the international game. Ronaldo has so far made 219 appearances for his country, scoring 136 goals and adding 46 assists. He has won the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League at the international level.
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements might put unnecessary pressure on Jr. For now, he is looking to forge his own path in the game and it's worth keeping an eye on how he performs. The competition starts on May 14.
