Lionel Messi’s Legendary Teammate Backs Cristiano Ronaldo to Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo recently led Portugal to their third international trophy in history, the second UEFA Nations League triumph. The 40-year-old played a deciding role throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals in nine matches.

He also scored the winner against Germany in the semi-final and the equalizer against Spain in the final of the competition. Ronaldo looks all set to lead Portugal's attack in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, unless any unexpected development happens.

Lionel Messi's former teammate and Barcelona legend, Carles Puyol, has now backed Ronaldo to lead Portugal to World Cup glory next year. Speaking to TUDN, Puyol said:

Yes, that's how I see it. They have a very good national team. Their players play for big clubs and win a lot of titles. They are very competitive and have a good coach... As things stand today, I think they are a very dangerous team. Carles Puyol

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Puyol also expects Ronaldo to be in his peak condition despite the age as he said:

He takes extremely good care of himself. He lives for football. His statistics as a centre forward speak for themselves. Carles Puyol

Ronaldo has proven for club and country that he can still churn out the goals in a consistent manner. This season, he scored 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Roberto Martinez has trusted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to lead Portugal's attack and Cristiano Ronaldo is playing a proper captain's role, chiming in with goal contributions in the most crucial moments.

