Sergio Ramos Predicts the Number of Ballons d'Or Kylian Mbappe Could Win in Ten Years

The hunt for the 2025 Ballon d'Or looks a close one, and winning the FIFA Club World Cup could help the chances of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman won the European Golden Boot and the Pichichi, breaking goalscoring records in his debut season for Los Blancos. The lack of trophies may hinder his chances of winning the prestigious individual award, as players such as PSG's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Yamine Lamal have already won significant silverware.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Former Real Madrid player and captain Sergio Ramos spoke to Marca about who he thinks should win the Ballon d'Or, and he favoured the 26-year-old Frenchman.

For me, of course. The Pichichi, the Golden Boot, but Madrid didn't win other titles that other teams did. They are individual awards, but there are players who have won Leagues, cups... if it were up to me, Mbappé would have four or five Ballon d'Ors at home even though Madrid hasn't managed to win them. Sergio Ramos

The Spaniard, who plays for Mexico side Monterrey, also predicted how many Ballons d'Or Mbappe could win in the next 10 years.

Mbappé will have four or five Ballon d'Ors in the next 10 years. Sergio Ramos

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Ramos' team will also participate in the FIFA Club World Cup and will play their first game on June 17, as the Rayados take on Inter Milan. The 39-year-old spoke about what it means to play in the inaugural tournament.

It feels great, in the end, you never know when it'll be the last time you play in this World Cup. We great players like to play in big tournaments. We try to go as far as possible. We compete with honor, which is the minimum this club demands. Sergio Ramos

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Robertson, Rodrygo & Diaz More - June 16, 2025

Fabrizio Romano Reports Real Madrid Are Looking to Extend the Contracts of Two Players

Real Madrid's 2025-26 Away Jersey Revealed and When It Will Be Debuted

Xabi Alonso Blocks Real Madrid Exit for Getafe Transfer Target [Report]