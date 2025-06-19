Liverpool Star Demands Respect for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Move

Trent Alexander-Arnold ruffled a few feathers when he decided to join Real Madrid from Liverpool this summer. A Liverpool academy product, Alexander-Arnold left many Reds faithful bewildered with his decision to leave for free.

He had a notable career for the Merseysiders, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists in 354 games for the club. Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League for the Reds.

He is now a Real Madrid player and made his debut during the 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup opener. Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas has now opened up on Alexander-Arnold's departure. He thinks the fans should respect the decision to join Real Madrid after what the player has done for Liverpool.

Speaking to Sport24, the Greek said:

After all, it's work. That was his choice, he wanted to see something else. Trent also goes to the best team, after Liverpool! Okay, they are choices, from then on the whole world must respect it. When you make this decision, you have to be ready to accept everything, we are our choices. He wanted to leave, he chose it. Kostas Tsimikas

He further added:

ll you can do is give him a good, warm round of applause. Tell him good luck. Because what he gave is too many [memories]. It will be difficult for any other player, even a transfer with a lot of money, to be able to do what Trent did. But yes, surely the locals saw it differently, they expected the Scouser to stay forever, until he hung up his boots. This is what creates an extra tension. Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas added that it was clear from the start of the 2024-25 season that Alexander-Arnold would leave at the end. He also wished the full-back good luck on his transfer. Tsimikas said:

That's what he wanted from the beginning, he wanted to play for Real, so from the beginning of the season it seemed like it was the last season, he wanted something different, as he said. Kostas Tsimikas

For now, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Real Madrid player. He is one of the best in the business in terms of being a right-back. Real Madrid fans will hope the Englishman soon finds his best form.

