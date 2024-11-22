Nani Recalls When Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmed His Desire To Leave Manchester United For Real Madrid
Nani has recalled the exact moment Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid.
The Portuguese duo used to play together for the Red Devils back in the mid-2000s. Ronaldo joined the club as a teenage sensation and went on to become a Ballon d'Or winner there. He left in 2009 to complete a then world record move to Real Madrid.
Nani has recalled that Ronaldo revealed he wanted to leave after playing for the Red Devils for six years. Ronaldo coveyed his desire openly, as Nani said (quotes via The Mirror):
We would stay at the end of training to do competitions and they [Anderson and Ronaldo] were my team-mates, everyone has best friends or some they feel more comfortable with and they were my support. Some days he [Ronaldo] was telling us openly, 'I'm here six or seven years now, I think it's enough for me.' He said that a couple of times.- Luis Nani
Further reflecting on Ronaldo's mindset, Nani said:
But it was always, 'I will see, I will see, I will see', but we never thought it [Real Madrid move] would happen so fast. After we won the league in the second year he left, he produced a great season, so we were still surprised.- Luis Nani
Cristiano Ronaldo had a memorable Real Madrid stint following his move from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid as a superstar from Manchester United. His stardom reached unattainable heights during his stint in the Spanish capital. Ronaldo made 438 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring a sensational 450 goals. He won four UEFA Champions League titles, among other trophies.
Ronaldo left as the club's all-time highest scorer, maintaining a goal per game ratio of more than one. He joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and currently plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
